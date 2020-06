Amenities

in unit laundry cats allowed

Don't wait to shop for next years rental in the spring! Located up close to the center of Oak Square! Spacious 4 bed with 1.5 bathrooms. for 9/1/20 In unit laundry. Lots of storage space! 2 Bedrooms are on the second floor. No driveway, but there is street parking if needed. Call, text, or Email Today to schedule your showing!!