Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly new construction

Great sized newer construction two-bedroom/two-bath unit in prime Mission Hill Location w/ easy access to the Longwood Medical District, groceries/dining, and university campuses. Features Include: in-unit laundry; forced air high-efficiency heating and central air conditioning; granite and stainless steel kitchen with dishwasher/disposal and a generous amount of cabinet space; a fireplace; nest learning thermostat; and more! 2 Bed / 2 Bath Central Air Gas Fireplace Laundry in unit Brand new construction within the last 10 years Recessed lighting Island Countertop with open concept layout Master Bathroom High Ceilings Easy walk to train lines