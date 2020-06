Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome home! Renovated charming three bedroom 2 full bathroom in the heart of Roslindale. Quiet neighborhood, just steps to the commuter rail. Within one mile of Faulkner Hospital. A commuter's dream. Plenty of street, no permit parking as well! Scenic views of the city from your private deck. Oversized windows exposing lots of natural light. Open concept living room and kitchen. Spacious bedrooms with new hardwood floors. Granite throughout the kitchen and bathrooms. Newly painted unit and great space to entertain. Virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=m2phs5qUyZt&mls=1