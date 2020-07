Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Luxury 4 bed, or 3 bed with office on tree-lined Baldwin St. Open and spacious floor plan with lots of natural light, hardwood floors throughout, gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, d/w and disposal, in-unit washer/dryer, private roof deck, shared storage space in basement. Close to highways, 10-minute walk to Sullivan Sq Station, near Whole Foods, CVS, Monument and Navy Yard, short drive to Assembly Sq. Available November 1st.



Terms: One year lease