6 Camelot Ct 18

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Unit 18 Available 09/01/20 Modern Two Bed in the heart of Brighton! No Fee! - Property Id: 318969



This recently updated two-bedroom in a meticulously maintained, professionally managed building. This unit has it all! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. Hardwood floors throughout. Recently updated bathroom. The building is located on a quiet Brighton Street, nestled away from the main streets but still just steps away from everything that Brighton has to offer including the green line, many restaurants, grocery stores, and more! Heat and hot water are included in the price of the rent. Cats are allowed. Laundry is in the building. No undergrads, please!



There was a recent price drop and this unit will not last.



No broker fee!

No Dogs Allowed



