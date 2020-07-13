All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 6 Camelot Ct 18.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
6 Camelot Ct 18
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

6 Camelot Ct 18

6 Camelot Court · (617) 939-7425
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
St. Elizabeth's
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

6 Camelot Court, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 18 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 18 Available 09/01/20 Modern Two Bed in the heart of Brighton! No Fee! - Property Id: 318969

This recently updated two-bedroom in a meticulously maintained, professionally managed building. This unit has it all! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. Hardwood floors throughout. Recently updated bathroom. The building is located on a quiet Brighton Street, nestled away from the main streets but still just steps away from everything that Brighton has to offer including the green line, many restaurants, grocery stores, and more! Heat and hot water are included in the price of the rent. Cats are allowed. Laundry is in the building. No undergrads, please!

There was a recent price drop and this unit will not last.

No broker fee!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6-camelot-ct-boston-ma-unit-18/318969
Property Id 318969

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5942108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Camelot Ct 18 have any available units?
6 Camelot Ct 18 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 Camelot Ct 18 have?
Some of 6 Camelot Ct 18's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Camelot Ct 18 currently offering any rent specials?
6 Camelot Ct 18 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Camelot Ct 18 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Camelot Ct 18 is pet friendly.
Does 6 Camelot Ct 18 offer parking?
No, 6 Camelot Ct 18 does not offer parking.
Does 6 Camelot Ct 18 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Camelot Ct 18 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Camelot Ct 18 have a pool?
No, 6 Camelot Ct 18 does not have a pool.
Does 6 Camelot Ct 18 have accessible units?
No, 6 Camelot Ct 18 does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Camelot Ct 18 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Camelot Ct 18 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 6 Camelot Ct 18?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

40 Boylston St
40 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02111
40 Malvern Street Apartments
40 Malvern Street
Boston, MA 02134
Garrison Square
32 Garrison St
Boston, MA 02116
Devonshire
1 Devonshire Place
Boston, MA 02203
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
The West End Apartments-Asteria, Villas and Vesta
4 Emerson Pl
Boston, MA 02114
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street
Boston, MA 02135
E3 Apartments
65 Brainerd Rd
Boston, MA 02134

Similar Pages

Boston 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBoston 2 Bedroom Apartments
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Apartments
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayColumbia Point
Downtown BostonLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity