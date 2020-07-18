59 Bynner Street - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning extra storage some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

Available NOW - August 1st!



Don't miss out on this incredible apartment! Located just a short distance from the Longwood area, Jamaica Pond, Whole Foods, Hyde Square, and Centre Street; 59 Bynner is the right in the heart of JP and just steps from the Bus 39 stop on South Huntington. The building is well-maintained and composed of 13 units, giving the feeling of privacy with the ease of a condo complex.



The spacious 2 bedroom apartment is available [August] 1st! The fully-applianced, open kitchen is a great size and leads into a spacious living/dining area. Appliances include a full sized fridge, sink, and gas stove. The large living space features an entry closet and a convenient and effective built-in A/C unit.



The full bathroom has room for storage and a sliding shower door. Enjoy a huge linen closet just outside for additional storage. Both bedrooms are large with double closets and windows.



Windows are full throughout the unit, pouring natural light into the space's functional layout. On top of the amenities and features described, the unit will be freshly painted before move-in. Shared coin-op laundry in-building. Street Parking only.



First month's rent ($2,095), last month's rent ($2,095), and security deposit ($2,095), $25 application fee (per person) to move in. NO REALTOR FEE! Good credit is required.



Heat and hot water included; tenant responsible for electric and cable/internet. No pets and NO smoking on premises at any time.



*When replying to this post please provide some information about yourself, confirm your desired move in date and if you have any pets* Thank you