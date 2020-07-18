All apartments in Boston
59 Bynner Street - 1
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:24 PM

59 Bynner Street - 1

59 Bynner St · (617) 522-9400
Location

59 Bynner St, Boston, MA 02130
Hyde Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Available NOW - August 1st!

Don't miss out on this incredible apartment! Located just a short distance from the Longwood area, Jamaica Pond, Whole Foods, Hyde Square, and Centre Street; 59 Bynner is the right in the heart of JP and just steps from the Bus 39 stop on South Huntington. The building is well-maintained and composed of 13 units, giving the feeling of privacy with the ease of a condo complex.

The spacious 2 bedroom apartment is available [August] 1st! The fully-applianced, open kitchen is a great size and leads into a spacious living/dining area. Appliances include a full sized fridge, sink, and gas stove. The large living space features an entry closet and a convenient and effective built-in A/C unit.

The full bathroom has room for storage and a sliding shower door. Enjoy a huge linen closet just outside for additional storage. Both bedrooms are large with double closets and windows.

Windows are full throughout the unit, pouring natural light into the space's functional layout. On top of the amenities and features described, the unit will be freshly painted before move-in. Shared coin-op laundry in-building. Street Parking only.

First month's rent ($2,095), last month's rent ($2,095), and security deposit ($2,095), $25 application fee (per person) to move in. NO REALTOR FEE! Good credit is required.

Heat and hot water included; tenant responsible for electric and cable/internet. No pets and NO smoking on premises at any time.

*When replying to this post please provide some information about yourself, confirm your desired move in date and if you have any pets* Thank you

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Bynner Street - 1 have any available units?
59 Bynner Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 59 Bynner Street - 1 have?
Some of 59 Bynner Street - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Bynner Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
59 Bynner Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Bynner Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 59 Bynner Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 59 Bynner Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 59 Bynner Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 59 Bynner Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 Bynner Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Bynner Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 59 Bynner Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 59 Bynner Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 59 Bynner Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Bynner Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 Bynner Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
