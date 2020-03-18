58 Glen Rd.

Amenities

This 3BR apartment offers an easy/open floor plan, eat-in kitchen, comfortable BRs, lots of natural light, big windows, high ceilings. HW floors, extra storage and a shared backyard great Porches: In addition to sunny front porch there is a back porch off the kitchen (perfect for morning coffee and summer evenings) overlooking yard for summer barbecues ! Energy efficient gas heating system, Laundry free, 3 minutes walk to Public transportation. Well maintained, Professionally managed, Clean On street parking plenty of spaces. Next to a park & plenty of trees around. First, Last, Security Required . Rent does not include utilities. Rent for up to 3 people. Building:3 units in the building with very friendly neighbors! Cats OK



Terms: One year lease