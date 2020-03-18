All apartments in Boston
58 Glen Rd.

58 Glen Road · (617) 262-2224
Location

58 Glen Road, Boston, MA 02130
Egleston Square

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
cats allowed
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
This 3BR apartment offers an easy/open floor plan, eat-in kitchen, comfortable BRs, lots of natural light, big windows, high ceilings. HW floors, extra storage and a shared backyard great Porches: In addition to sunny front porch there is a back porch off the kitchen (perfect for morning coffee and summer evenings) overlooking yard for summer barbecues ! Energy efficient gas heating system, Laundry free, 3 minutes walk to Public transportation. Well maintained, Professionally managed, Clean On street parking plenty of spaces. Next to a park & plenty of trees around. First, Last, Security Required . Rent does not include utilities. Rent for up to 3 people. Building:3 units in the building with very friendly neighbors! Cats OK

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Glen Rd. have any available units?
58 Glen Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 58 Glen Rd. have?
Some of 58 Glen Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, cats allowed, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Glen Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
58 Glen Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Glen Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 58 Glen Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 58 Glen Rd. offer parking?
No, 58 Glen Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 58 Glen Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 Glen Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Glen Rd. have a pool?
No, 58 Glen Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 58 Glen Rd. have accessible units?
No, 58 Glen Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Glen Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 58 Glen Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
