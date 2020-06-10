All apartments in Boston
557 Mass. Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

557 Mass. Ave

557 Massachusetts Ave · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

557 Massachusetts Ave, Boston, MA 02118
Lower Roxbury

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$2,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1275 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
internet access
Near MIT, Harvard, & Northeastern Universities. Beautiful period detail interior with 14 ft ceilings. Located on the orange & green lines, also across the street from the #1 bus. Close to Boston University Medical Center, Beth Israel, and Dana Farber Hospitals. Hardwood floors, 2 fireplaces, outdoor deck and separate private office with pull out twin bed. In-unit washer/dryer.
Cleaning fee not included. Electric utility not included. Wifi & cable tv included. Now available beginning Feb 2018 - Jun 2018

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 557 Mass. Ave have any available units?
557 Mass. Ave has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 557 Mass. Ave have?
Some of 557 Mass. Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 557 Mass. Ave currently offering any rent specials?
557 Mass. Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 557 Mass. Ave pet-friendly?
No, 557 Mass. Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 557 Mass. Ave offer parking?
No, 557 Mass. Ave does not offer parking.
Does 557 Mass. Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 557 Mass. Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 557 Mass. Ave have a pool?
No, 557 Mass. Ave does not have a pool.
Does 557 Mass. Ave have accessible units?
No, 557 Mass. Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 557 Mass. Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 557 Mass. Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
