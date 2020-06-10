557 Mass. Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors fireplace internet access

Near MIT, Harvard, & Northeastern Universities. Beautiful period detail interior with 14 ft ceilings. Located on the orange & green lines, also across the street from the #1 bus. Close to Boston University Medical Center, Beth Israel, and Dana Farber Hospitals. Hardwood floors, 2 fireplaces, outdoor deck and separate private office with pull out twin bed. In-unit washer/dryer.

Cleaning fee not included. Electric utility not included. Wifi & cable tv included. Now available beginning Feb 2018 - Jun 2018