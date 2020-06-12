All apartments in Boston
54 Brock St.
54 Brock St.

54 Brock Street · (860) 424-2782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

54 Brock Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Fantastic deal, nearly unheard of price for this 3 bed with eat-in kitchen, outdoor space including porch and yard, and 2 parking! Large common area with living room and dining room. BIG square footage. No shared bedroom walls. Eat-in kitchen with dishwasher. TONS of cabinet space! Nice porch, common yard with grill, open driveway and free street parking! Available 9/1. Apartment will be professionally cleaned and painted! No pets, please. No laundry on-site. **Model photos from a different unit in the building. Will have actual photos soon! Contact Dan: 860-424-2782 or dan@eastcoastrealty (dot) com!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Brock St. have any available units?
54 Brock St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 54 Brock St. have?
Some of 54 Brock St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Brock St. currently offering any rent specials?
54 Brock St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Brock St. pet-friendly?
No, 54 Brock St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 54 Brock St. offer parking?
Yes, 54 Brock St. does offer parking.
Does 54 Brock St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 Brock St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Brock St. have a pool?
No, 54 Brock St. does not have a pool.
Does 54 Brock St. have accessible units?
No, 54 Brock St. does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Brock St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54 Brock St. has units with dishwashers.
