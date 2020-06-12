54 Brock St.

Amenities

Fantastic deal, nearly unheard of price for this 3 bed with eat-in kitchen, outdoor space including porch and yard, and 2 parking! Large common area with living room and dining room. BIG square footage. No shared bedroom walls. Eat-in kitchen with dishwasher. TONS of cabinet space! Nice porch, common yard with grill, open driveway and free street parking! Available 9/1. Apartment will be professionally cleaned and painted! No pets, please. No laundry on-site. **Model photos from a different unit in the building. Will have actual photos soon! Contact Dan: 860-424-2782 or dan@eastcoastrealty (dot) com!



Terms: One year lease