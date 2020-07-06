All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:48 PM

530 Washington

530 Washington Street · (617) 487-8285
Location

530 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
All the bells and whistles, heat and hot water, DISHWASHER ceiling fans, large bedrooms, off street parking, open layout, air conditioning, laundry right out your door, what else could you need? Steps to YMCA and everything that Oak Square has to offer. Easy public transportation to Boston & Cambridge: 501, 503, 57, 64 express buses within a few minutes stroll. Learn About the Neighborhood: http://www.club-realty.com/Areas To Search Nearby Parking: http://www.club-realty.com/Parking To Read Testimonials about our Services: http://www.club-realty.com/Testimonials To Search Similar Condos for Sale http://www.club-realty.com/Condos To View Our HD Youtube Apartment Videos: https://www.youtube.com/user/ClubRealtyBoston To Save 10% on any broker fee: http://www.club-realty.com/rentalform_ygl Search our available individual bedrooms for rent: http://ag002895.speedhatch.com/rentals/group/1278932 Now hiring agents & admins at Club Realty: http://www.club-realty.com/careers WE ACCEPT MAJOR CREDIT CARDS & E-PAYMENTS FOR DEPOSITS!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Washington have any available units?
530 Washington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 Washington have?
Some of 530 Washington's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 Washington currently offering any rent specials?
530 Washington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Washington pet-friendly?
No, 530 Washington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 530 Washington offer parking?
Yes, 530 Washington offers parking.
Does 530 Washington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 Washington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Washington have a pool?
No, 530 Washington does not have a pool.
Does 530 Washington have accessible units?
No, 530 Washington does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Washington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 Washington has units with dishwashers.
