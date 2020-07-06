530 Washington

Amenities

All the bells and whistles, heat and hot water, DISHWASHER ceiling fans, large bedrooms, off street parking, open layout, air conditioning, laundry right out your door, what else could you need? Steps to YMCA and everything that Oak Square has to offer. Easy public transportation to Boston & Cambridge: 501, 503, 57, 64 express buses within a few minutes stroll.



Terms: One year lease