Last updated May 30 2020 at 2:11 AM

53 Riverdale St.

53 Riverdale Street · (302) 381-8752
Location

53 Riverdale Street, Boston, MA 02134
Allston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Stunning Lower Allston 2 bed with rustic original hardwood flooring and exposed brick throughout. This unit is cat friendly, and features laundry in the basement, available off street parking for $50 extra a month and easy and free on street permit parking. Conveniently located near the 66 bus, 86 bus, 70 bus and Boston Landing Commuter rail stop. Close proximity to the highway, the green line, and red line, Harvard Square and Harvard Business School. Traders Joe's, Star Market, Starbucks, new recreational park, climbing gym, and many other shops and restaurants surrounding the area just a walk away! Call Nadia for a video tour! Bus: 64, Cambridge St @ Lincoln St (0.40 mi) Rail: Framingham/Worcester Line, Boston Landing (0.48 mi) Bus: 66, N Harvard St @ Franklin St (0.12 mi) Bus: 86, Western Ave @ Riverdale St (0.09 mi) Bus: 70, Western Ave @ N Harvard St (0.21 mi)

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Riverdale St. have any available units?
53 Riverdale St. has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 53 Riverdale St. have?
Some of 53 Riverdale St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 Riverdale St. currently offering any rent specials?
53 Riverdale St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Riverdale St. pet-friendly?
No, 53 Riverdale St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 53 Riverdale St. offer parking?
Yes, 53 Riverdale St. does offer parking.
Does 53 Riverdale St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53 Riverdale St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Riverdale St. have a pool?
No, 53 Riverdale St. does not have a pool.
Does 53 Riverdale St. have accessible units?
No, 53 Riverdale St. does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Riverdale St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 53 Riverdale St. has units with dishwashers.
