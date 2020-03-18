53 Riverdale St.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking

Stunning Lower Allston 2 bed with rustic original hardwood flooring and exposed brick throughout. This unit is cat friendly, and features laundry in the basement, available off street parking for $50 extra a month and easy and free on street permit parking. Conveniently located near the 66 bus, 86 bus, 70 bus and Boston Landing Commuter rail stop. Close proximity to the highway, the green line, and red line, Harvard Square and Harvard Business School. Traders Joe's, Star Market, Starbucks, new recreational park, climbing gym, and many other shops and restaurants surrounding the area just a walk away! Call Nadia for a video tour! Bus: 64, Cambridge St @ Lincoln St (0.40 mi) Rail: Framingham/Worcester Line, Boston Landing (0.48 mi) Bus: 66, N Harvard St @ Franklin St (0.12 mi) Bus: 86, Western Ave @ Riverdale St (0.09 mi) Bus: 70, Western Ave @ N Harvard St (0.21 mi)



Terms: One year lease