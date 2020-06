Amenities

This beautiful 3 bed on Tremont St is steps from the commuter hub in Oak Square. You are close to the 57, 64, 501, and 503 bus. Parking is extremely easy on street without permit and for commuters you are close to the Pike in Newton making commutes painless. Great landlord who takes excellent care of the property, affordable price, laundry in basement, and outdoor space. Call Nadia to check it out today at 302-381-8752



Terms: One year lease