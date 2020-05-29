51 Gloucester St Apt 22K

Amenities

This incredible 1-bedroom/1-bathroom apartment is just off of Newbury Street, steps from the Prudential Center. The unit has hardwood floors throughout with the kitchen and bathroom recently being remodeled. The kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, stove-topped oven and microwave. The apartment features a decorative fire place and plenty of closet space. Heat and hot water are included in the price of rent in addition to there being laundry in the building. This apartment is close to many of Boston's most loved attractions including: Public Gardens, Charles River, Copley Place, Prudential Center, Boston Public Library, John Hancock Tower, Hynes Convention Center, Newbury St, Boylston Street, Commonwealth Avenue, Massachusetts Turnpike, Berklee College of Music, Boston Architectural College, New England College of Optometry, MIT, and BU. It is also convenient to Trader Joe's, Shopping, Restaurants, and Public transportation- Arlington (Green Line), Copley (Green Line), Hynes Convention Center (Green Line), Back Bay station (Orange Line/MBTA Commuter Rail)



(RLNE5851908)