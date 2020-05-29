All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

51 Gloucester St Apt 22K

51 Gloucester St · (617) 640-4342
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

51 Gloucester St, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2350 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This incredible 1-bedroom/1-bathroom apartment is just off of Newbury Street, steps from the Prudential Center. The unit has hardwood floors throughout with the kitchen and bathroom recently being remodeled. The kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, stove-topped oven and microwave. The apartment features a decorative fire place and plenty of closet space. Heat and hot water are included in the price of rent in addition to there being laundry in the building. This apartment is close to many of Boston's most loved attractions including: Public Gardens, Charles River, Copley Place, Prudential Center, Boston Public Library, John Hancock Tower, Hynes Convention Center, Newbury St, Boylston Street, Commonwealth Avenue, Massachusetts Turnpike, Berklee College of Music, Boston Architectural College, New England College of Optometry, MIT, and BU. It is also convenient to Trader Joe's, Shopping, Restaurants, and Public transportation- Arlington (Green Line), Copley (Green Line), Hynes Convention Center (Green Line), Back Bay station (Orange Line/MBTA Commuter Rail)

(RLNE5851908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Gloucester St Apt 22K have any available units?
51 Gloucester St Apt 22K has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 51 Gloucester St Apt 22K have?
Some of 51 Gloucester St Apt 22K's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Gloucester St Apt 22K currently offering any rent specials?
51 Gloucester St Apt 22K isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Gloucester St Apt 22K pet-friendly?
No, 51 Gloucester St Apt 22K is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 51 Gloucester St Apt 22K offer parking?
No, 51 Gloucester St Apt 22K does not offer parking.
Does 51 Gloucester St Apt 22K have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51 Gloucester St Apt 22K offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Gloucester St Apt 22K have a pool?
No, 51 Gloucester St Apt 22K does not have a pool.
Does 51 Gloucester St Apt 22K have accessible units?
No, 51 Gloucester St Apt 22K does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Gloucester St Apt 22K have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 Gloucester St Apt 22K has units with dishwashers.
