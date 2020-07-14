All apartments in Boston
51 Gloucester St Apt 22A

51 Gloucester St · (978) 317-4010
Location

51 Gloucester St, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit #22 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
#22 Available 09/01/20 1-bedroom/1-bathroom apartment right on Gloucester by Newbury Street and the Prudential Center. Unit has hardwood floors throughout and a nice updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. It is close to many of Boston's most loved attractions including: Public Gardens, Charles River, Copley Place, Prudential Center, Boston Public Library, John Hancock Tower, Hynes Convention Center, Newbury St, Boylston Street, Commonwealth Avenue, Massachusetts Turnpike, Berklee College of Music, Boston Architectural College, New England College of Optometry, MIT, and BU. It is also convenient to Trader Joe's, Shopping, Restaurants, and Public transportation- Arlington (Green Line), Copley (Green Line), Hynes Convention Center (Green Line), Back Bay station (Orange Line/MBTA Commuter Rail)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Gloucester St Apt 22A have any available units?
51 Gloucester St Apt 22A has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 51 Gloucester St Apt 22A have?
Some of 51 Gloucester St Apt 22A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Gloucester St Apt 22A currently offering any rent specials?
51 Gloucester St Apt 22A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Gloucester St Apt 22A pet-friendly?
Yes, 51 Gloucester St Apt 22A is pet friendly.
Does 51 Gloucester St Apt 22A offer parking?
No, 51 Gloucester St Apt 22A does not offer parking.
Does 51 Gloucester St Apt 22A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51 Gloucester St Apt 22A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Gloucester St Apt 22A have a pool?
No, 51 Gloucester St Apt 22A does not have a pool.
Does 51 Gloucester St Apt 22A have accessible units?
No, 51 Gloucester St Apt 22A does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Gloucester St Apt 22A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 Gloucester St Apt 22A has units with dishwashers.
