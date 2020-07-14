51 Gloucester St Apt 22A

Amenities

#22 Available 09/01/20 1-bedroom/1-bathroom apartment right on Gloucester by Newbury Street and the Prudential Center. Unit has hardwood floors throughout and a nice updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. It is close to many of Boston's most loved attractions including: Public Gardens, Charles River, Copley Place, Prudential Center, Boston Public Library, John Hancock Tower, Hynes Convention Center, Newbury St, Boylston Street, Commonwealth Avenue, Massachusetts Turnpike, Berklee College of Music, Boston Architectural College, New England College of Optometry, MIT, and BU. It is also convenient to Trader Joe's, Shopping, Restaurants, and Public transportation- Arlington (Green Line), Copley (Green Line), Hynes Convention Center (Green Line), Back Bay station (Orange Line/MBTA Commuter Rail)



