50 Garden St.

Beautifully renovated three bedroom gem in the heart of Beacon Hill. This lovely unit features a large eat-in kitchen with condo quality stainless appliances, beautiful cabinets and granite countertops. Three equally sized cozy bedrooms branch onto the spacious living areas. With an unbeatable location, just one block to Whole Foods, two blocks to the Red Line at Charles MGH, 5 minute walk to Government Center, Suffolk Law, and an incredibly easy commute to the Financial District, this unit is truly a dream. Laundry in building. Heat/Hot water included in a professionally managed building with recently renovated common areas. Sorry, no pets. Laundry in building. First/Security/one month broker fee to move in.



Terms: One year lease