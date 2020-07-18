All apartments in Boston
Boston, MA
50 Garden St.
50 Garden St.

50 Garden Street · (617) 587-0100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

50 Garden Street, Boston, MA 02114
Beacon Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautifully renovated three bedroom gem in the heart of Beacon Hill. This lovely unit features a large eat-in kitchen with condo quality stainless appliances, beautiful cabinets and granite countertops. Three equally sized cozy bedrooms branch onto the spacious living areas. With an unbeatable location, just one block to Whole Foods, two blocks to the Red Line at Charles MGH, 5 minute walk to Government Center, Suffolk Law, and an incredibly easy commute to the Financial District, this unit is truly a dream. Laundry in building. Heat/Hot water included in a professionally managed building with recently renovated common areas. Sorry, no pets. Laundry in building. First/Security/one month broker fee to move in.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Garden St. have any available units?
50 Garden St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 Garden St. have?
Some of 50 Garden St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Garden St. currently offering any rent specials?
50 Garden St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Garden St. pet-friendly?
No, 50 Garden St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 50 Garden St. offer parking?
No, 50 Garden St. does not offer parking.
Does 50 Garden St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Garden St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Garden St. have a pool?
No, 50 Garden St. does not have a pool.
Does 50 Garden St. have accessible units?
No, 50 Garden St. does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Garden St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Garden St. does not have units with dishwashers.
