50 Causeway Street

*Price varies by duration of stay:



12+ month lease: $3,590* /mo

6 to 12 month lease: $3,690* /mo

2 to 6 month lease: $3,590* /mo

1 to 2 month lease: $3,690* /mo



* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.



Show up and start living from day one in Boston with this cheery one-bedroom Blueground apartment. Youll love coming home to this thoughtfully furnished, beautifully designed, and fully-equipped North End home with stunning views over the city.(ID #BOS129)



Designed With You In Mind



As with any Blueground apartment, youll find a thoughtfully designed space complete with beautiful furniture and a fully-equipped kitchen in this one-bedroom property. And, thanks to our superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and towels, you can relax knowing youll always feel comfortably at home. When youre ready for some fun, you can take in the Boston vibes or bring the entertainment to you with the premium wireless speaker or smart TV. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.



Sleeping Arrangements

Queen Bed, 63in/160cm



Amenities



Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:



-Doorman

-Pet Friendly

-Dog Park/Run

-Gym

-Roof Deck

-Media Room

-Elevator



Arrival And Ongoing Support



The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.



Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.



Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.



Ideally Located



This furnished apartment is located in the North End, a bustling historic district with rich colonial history. Minutes away from downtown, it is favored by easy going professionals looking for a short commute and go-to eateries. This neighborhood is a foodie favorite as it offers an endless array of restaurants, bakeries and cafes and serves as the de facto Little Italy in Boston. Visit Haymarket, the famed farmers stand outside the historic Faneuil Hall for some fresh products or attend a Boston Celtics or Boston Bruins game at TD Bank Arena. During the evenings, Christopher Columbus Park is ideal for walks along the neighboring harbor waterfront. Home to North Station, one of the most diverse transit hubs in the city, Boston Commons and South Station are a quick ten minute train ride away. The Financial district is just a short walk away.



A Few Things To Note



Building amenities may have an extra cost.

Photos are from a similar property.

This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.