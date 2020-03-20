All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:42 AM

50 Causeway Street

50 Causeway Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

50 Causeway Street, Boston, MA 02222
Downtown Boston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,590

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 555 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
gym
dog park
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
doorman
elevator
gym
media room
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $3,590* /mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,690* /mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,590* /mo
1 to 2 month lease: $3,690* /mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Show up and start living from day one in Boston with this cheery one-bedroom Blueground apartment. Youll love coming home to this thoughtfully furnished, beautifully designed, and fully-equipped North End home with stunning views over the city.(ID #BOS129)

Designed With You In Mind

As with any Blueground apartment, youll find a thoughtfully designed space complete with beautiful furniture and a fully-equipped kitchen in this one-bedroom property. And, thanks to our superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and towels, you can relax knowing youll always feel comfortably at home. When youre ready for some fun, you can take in the Boston vibes or bring the entertainment to you with the premium wireless speaker or smart TV. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements
Queen Bed, 63in/160cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Doorman
-Pet Friendly
-Dog Park/Run
-Gym
-Roof Deck
-Media Room
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This furnished apartment is located in the North End, a bustling historic district with rich colonial history. Minutes away from downtown, it is favored by easy going professionals looking for a short commute and go-to eateries. This neighborhood is a foodie favorite as it offers an endless array of restaurants, bakeries and cafes and serves as the de facto Little Italy in Boston. Visit Haymarket, the famed farmers stand outside the historic Faneuil Hall for some fresh products or attend a Boston Celtics or Boston Bruins game at TD Bank Arena. During the evenings, Christopher Columbus Park is ideal for walks along the neighboring harbor waterfront. Home to North Station, one of the most diverse transit hubs in the city, Boston Commons and South Station are a quick ten minute train ride away. The Financial district is just a short walk away.

A Few Things To Note

Building amenities may have an extra cost.
Photos are from a similar property.
This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Causeway Street have any available units?
50 Causeway Street has a unit available for $3,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 Causeway Street have?
Some of 50 Causeway Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Causeway Street currently offering any rent specials?
50 Causeway Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Causeway Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 50 Causeway Street is pet friendly.
Does 50 Causeway Street offer parking?
No, 50 Causeway Street does not offer parking.
Does 50 Causeway Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Causeway Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Causeway Street have a pool?
No, 50 Causeway Street does not have a pool.
Does 50 Causeway Street have accessible units?
No, 50 Causeway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Causeway Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Causeway Street does not have units with dishwashers.
