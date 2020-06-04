All apartments in Boston
5 Ashford Ct.

5 Ashford Court · (781) 632-8902
Location

5 Ashford Court, Boston, MA 02134
Allston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
accessible
*NO FEE* Big bedrooms, great closet space, LOCATION!! *SEPT 1* Dishwasher Small living room Rent directly through management and pay NO BROKER FEES!! Please call, text or email. Email preferred IF YOU ARE REPLYING THROUGH CL, PLEASE INCLUDE YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS IN REPLY Eric Sorenson Leasing Agent Micozzi Management 159 Cambridge St Allston MA 02134 Micozzi Management owns and professionally manages all of our buildings. If this isnt exactly what you are looking for, follow the link below to check out our other apartment options. All our listings are here https://site.yougotlistings.com/100156 As an equal opportunity housing provider, Micozzi Management provides housing opportunities regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, physical or mental disability, familial status or any other classification protected by applicable federal, state or local law. 1-6 Ashford Ct is a professionally owned and managed building. Renters here enjoy free hot water and pay a reasonable gas heating bill. The location is fabulous! Just a 3 minute walk to the T at Packards Corner, as well as the 57 and 66 bus line stops. Shaws supermarket is within a stone's throw. Endless restaurant options within a couple minutes walk. Located as close to BU WEST campus as possible. Live on the Brookline line but pay Allston price!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Ashford Ct. have any available units?
5 Ashford Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 5 Ashford Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
5 Ashford Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Ashford Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 5 Ashford Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 5 Ashford Ct. offer parking?
No, 5 Ashford Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 5 Ashford Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Ashford Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Ashford Ct. have a pool?
No, 5 Ashford Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 5 Ashford Ct. have accessible units?
Yes, 5 Ashford Ct. has accessible units.
Does 5 Ashford Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Ashford Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Ashford Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Ashford Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
