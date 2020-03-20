49 Elmore St

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! You don't want to miss this one bedroom apartment located on the top level of a beautiful 3 family home in the Fort Hill Section of Roxbury. This cozy unit offers heat and hot water in a clean and well cared for smoke free space. Harwood floors throughout and Private entrance. Located off of Washington St and close to the Shelburne Community Center and Malcom X Park for Swimming, Basketball, and other Activities. Minutes to to Roxbury Community College, Northeastern University, the Orange Line T station (Jackson Sqaure) and the revitalized Nubian Square.