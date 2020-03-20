All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 49 Elmore St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
49 Elmore St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:00 PM

49 Elmore St

49 Elmore Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

49 Elmore Street, Boston, MA 02119
Washington Park

Amenities

basketball court
clubhouse
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
AVAILABLE NOW! You don't want to miss this one bedroom apartment located on the top level of a beautiful 3 family home in the Fort Hill Section of Roxbury. This cozy unit offers heat and hot water in a clean and well cared for smoke free space. Harwood floors throughout and Private entrance. Located off of Washington St and close to the Shelburne Community Center and Malcom X Park for Swimming, Basketball, and other Activities. Minutes to to Roxbury Community College, Northeastern University, the Orange Line T station (Jackson Sqaure) and the revitalized Nubian Square.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Elmore St have any available units?
49 Elmore St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 49 Elmore St have?
Some of 49 Elmore St's amenities include basketball court, clubhouse, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 Elmore St currently offering any rent specials?
49 Elmore St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Elmore St pet-friendly?
No, 49 Elmore St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 49 Elmore St offer parking?
No, 49 Elmore St does not offer parking.
Does 49 Elmore St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 Elmore St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Elmore St have a pool?
No, 49 Elmore St does not have a pool.
Does 49 Elmore St have accessible units?
No, 49 Elmore St does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Elmore St have units with dishwashers?
No, 49 Elmore St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waverly Apartments
9 Bronsdon St
Boston, MA 02135
Ashford Street Apartments
55 Ashford Street
Boston, MA 02134
The Eddy
10 New St
Boston, MA 02128
SoMa Apartments
15 Bismarck St
Boston, MA 02126
Emerson Place
1 Emerson Place Suite 8N
Boston, MA 02114
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St
Boston, MA 02116
Flats on D
411 D St
Boston, MA 02210
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St
Boston, MA 02125

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College