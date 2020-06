Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

GORGEOUS renovated 3 bedroom with hardwood floors, modern kitchen and bath, and laundry in unit!!! All of this in an amazing location- right by the Pru, Berklee, Boston Conservatory, Symphony, bars and restaurants, public transportation and so much more- call me today to set up your showing!



Colleen O'Dell

Boston Proper Real Estate

(617) 875-3436



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5507166)