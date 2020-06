Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This bright and sunny oversized one bedroom in a prime South End location features gorgeous detail throughout. The large double door entryway sets the tone for this grand residence with its gold-leaf crown moulding, beautiful hardwood floors, large windows, and high ceilings. A generously sized living room flows seamlessly into the dining area which is flooded with light from two large windows. The kitchen has recently been renovated and features granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The sizable bedroom is complete with an en-suite bath and also contains a walk-in closet. There is common laundry on the first floor. This home is not to be missed. Available 9/1/2020. Broker fee equal to one month's rent split 50:50 with cooperating broker.