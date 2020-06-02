All apartments in Boston
Boston, MA
465 Commonwealth Avenue Unit 4
465 Commonwealth Avenue Unit 4

465 Commonwealth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

465 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Large one bedroom available in traditional brownstone located in Back Bay West. One floor up an ornate staircase leads right to unit 4 with its high ceilings, huge bay windows, and ornate woodwork fireplace with victorian detail. Unit features include hard wood floors, coat closet, large walk-in closet in bedroom, tile bath, dishwasher, disposal, electric range. Common laundry room. Steps to Boston restaurants, shops, local colleges, and the Charles River. A wonderful furnished common roof deck has 360 degree views of Boston. Heat and hot water included in rent. Come see what Back Bay West between Back Bay and Kenmore Square has to offer. Anyone entering the building and unit must wear a face mask, practice social distancing, and follow all CDC guidelines. Video tour available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 465 Commonwealth Avenue Unit 4 have any available units?
465 Commonwealth Avenue Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 465 Commonwealth Avenue Unit 4 have?
Some of 465 Commonwealth Avenue Unit 4's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 465 Commonwealth Avenue Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
465 Commonwealth Avenue Unit 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 465 Commonwealth Avenue Unit 4 pet-friendly?
No, 465 Commonwealth Avenue Unit 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 465 Commonwealth Avenue Unit 4 offer parking?
No, 465 Commonwealth Avenue Unit 4 does not offer parking.
Does 465 Commonwealth Avenue Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 465 Commonwealth Avenue Unit 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 465 Commonwealth Avenue Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 465 Commonwealth Avenue Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 465 Commonwealth Avenue Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 465 Commonwealth Avenue Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 465 Commonwealth Avenue Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 465 Commonwealth Avenue Unit 4 has units with dishwashers.
