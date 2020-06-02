465 Commonwealth Avenue Unit 4

Amenities

Large one bedroom available in traditional brownstone located in Back Bay West. One floor up an ornate staircase leads right to unit 4 with its high ceilings, huge bay windows, and ornate woodwork fireplace with victorian detail. Unit features include hard wood floors, coat closet, large walk-in closet in bedroom, tile bath, dishwasher, disposal, electric range. Common laundry room. Steps to Boston restaurants, shops, local colleges, and the Charles River. A wonderful furnished common roof deck has 360 degree views of Boston. Heat and hot water included in rent. Come see what Back Bay West between Back Bay and Kenmore Square has to offer. Anyone entering the building and unit must wear a face mask, practice social distancing, and follow all CDC guidelines. Video tour available.