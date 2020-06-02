Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Be the first to make this 2nd floor, newly renovated Beacon Hill apartment your home. This two bedroom apartment offers equally sized bedrooms that will accommodate queen sized beds and additional furniture. This home offers a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. This apartment is convenient to MGH, Charles St., Whole Foods, the red line and green line. Common laundry is being installed in the building. Some photos have been virtually staged. Virtual tour available null



Terms: One year lease