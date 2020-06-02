All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

46 Irving

46 Irving Street · No Longer Available
Location

46 Irving Street, Boston, MA 02114
Beacon Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Be the first to make this 2nd floor, newly renovated Beacon Hill apartment your home. This two bedroom apartment offers equally sized bedrooms that will accommodate queen sized beds and additional furniture. This home offers a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. This apartment is convenient to MGH, Charles St., Whole Foods, the red line and green line. Common laundry is being installed in the building. Some photos have been virtually staged. Virtual tour available null

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Irving have any available units?
46 Irving doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 46 Irving have?
Some of 46 Irving's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Irving currently offering any rent specials?
46 Irving isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Irving pet-friendly?
No, 46 Irving is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 46 Irving offer parking?
No, 46 Irving does not offer parking.
Does 46 Irving have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46 Irving does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Irving have a pool?
No, 46 Irving does not have a pool.
Does 46 Irving have accessible units?
No, 46 Irving does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Irving have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46 Irving has units with dishwashers.
