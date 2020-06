Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Looking to sublet spacious one bedroom apartment in heart of South Boston! Inclusive of a deeded off-street parking spot. 1 full bathroom with jetted tub. Kitchen has ample storage and granite countertops with barstool seating. Bedroom has walk-in closet. Washer and dryer in unit. High ceilings and big windows. This beautiful apartment is located inside a renovated church adjacent to Broadway T Station, nearby restaurants, gyms and dry cleaners. Short walk to South End and Seaport.



Terms: One year lease