Boston, MA
44 Quint Ave.
44 Quint Avenue · (617) 739-2211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

44 Quint Avenue, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Nice deal on this two-bedroom located on the first floor of a quiet and professionally-managed building on Quint Avenue in Allston, just a five-minute walk to the B Line at Harvard Avenue, the 66 and 57 buses, and the shops and restaurants of Allston Village. Features include heat and hot water, hardwood floors, living room, eat-in renovated tiled kitchen with dishwasher and disposal, full tiled bathroom, one large bedroom and one small bedroom (great for an office), and apartment is cable/Internet ready. Coin-operated laundry facilities are available on site as well as off-street parking for an extra $/month. Call East Coast Realty today for more information and a showing at 617-739-2211.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Quint Ave. have any available units?
44 Quint Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 44 Quint Ave. have?
Some of 44 Quint Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Quint Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
44 Quint Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Quint Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 44 Quint Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 44 Quint Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 44 Quint Ave. does offer parking.
Does 44 Quint Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 Quint Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Quint Ave. have a pool?
No, 44 Quint Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 44 Quint Ave. have accessible units?
No, 44 Quint Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Quint Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44 Quint Ave. has units with dishwashers.
