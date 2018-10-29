44 Quint Ave.

Amenities

Nice deal on this two-bedroom located on the first floor of a quiet and professionally-managed building on Quint Avenue in Allston, just a five-minute walk to the B Line at Harvard Avenue, the 66 and 57 buses, and the shops and restaurants of Allston Village. Features include heat and hot water, hardwood floors, living room, eat-in renovated tiled kitchen with dishwasher and disposal, full tiled bathroom, one large bedroom and one small bedroom (great for an office), and apartment is cable/Internet ready. Coin-operated laundry facilities are available on site as well as off-street parking for an extra $/month. Call East Coast Realty today for more information and a showing at 617-739-2211.



Terms: One year lease