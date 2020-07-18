All apartments in Boston
44 Forbes St
44 Forbes St

44 Forbes Street · (617) 566-0300
Location

44 Forbes Street, Boston, MA 02130
Hyde Square

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 44 · Avail. now

$4,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2561 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sleek and modern three bedroom apartment in wonderful JP location with four levels of living. The main level has a open floor concept gourmet kitchen with lovely quartz island with seating and open dining area. Enjoy the sunlit living room with floor to ceiling windows. Upstairs find a large master with en suite bathroom and private balcony, lofted office/bonus room that overlooks the main level. On the top floor are the additional bedrooms and private balcony, with views of the city skyline. Garage under with parking and direct access to lower level, which features a convenient mudroom. Can be rented furnished or unfurnished at your preference. Amenities: Jamaica Pond, Centre St, Whole Foods Market, Hyde Square. Public transit: Bus, & Orange Line (Stony Brook/Jackson Square).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Forbes St have any available units?
44 Forbes St has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 44 Forbes St have?
Some of 44 Forbes St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Forbes St currently offering any rent specials?
44 Forbes St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Forbes St pet-friendly?
No, 44 Forbes St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 44 Forbes St offer parking?
Yes, 44 Forbes St offers parking.
Does 44 Forbes St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44 Forbes St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Forbes St have a pool?
No, 44 Forbes St does not have a pool.
Does 44 Forbes St have accessible units?
No, 44 Forbes St does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Forbes St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44 Forbes St has units with dishwashers.
