44 Forbes St

Sleek and modern three bedroom apartment in wonderful JP location with four levels of living. The main level has a open floor concept gourmet kitchen with lovely quartz island with seating and open dining area. Enjoy the sunlit living room with floor to ceiling windows. Upstairs find a large master with en suite bathroom and private balcony, lofted office/bonus room that overlooks the main level. On the top floor are the additional bedrooms and private balcony, with views of the city skyline. Garage under with parking and direct access to lower level, which features a convenient mudroom. Can be rented furnished or unfurnished at your preference. Amenities: Jamaica Pond, Centre St, Whole Foods Market, Hyde Square. Public transit: Bus, & Orange Line (Stony Brook/Jackson Square).