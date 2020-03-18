Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking

44 Champney Street, Boston, MA 02135 - 4 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Carl Stephens, Red Tree Real Estate, (617) 602-5499. Available from: 02/24/2020. No pets allowed. ID: 48526672 Rent: 3400 / Month Beds: 4 Bath: 2.5 Available Date: NOW Broker Fee: One Month Pet: No Pet Parking:: For Rent (Outdoor) Enormous 4 bed 2.5 bath in Oak Square available for rent now! Big bedrooms, newly renovated open kitchen with huge living room. Pantry with tons of storage. Double vanity bathroom with jacuzzi tubs. Second bathroom has a stand up shower. Half bathroom attached to one of the bedrooms. Super spacious back porch overlooking a big backyard. Ample parking, up to 10 cars (non tandem). Central AC and heat. Laundry in basement. Parking is an additional $100/month. Snow removal included. No pets. Working professionals only with steady income and good credit. FEATURES Dishwasher Disposal Eat-in Kitchen Hardwood Floors Jacuzzi Tub Laundry in Building Laundry in Building Modern Kitchen Open Floor Plan For more details and private showing call me Carl Stephens, (617) 602-5499 193 Harvard St. Brookline, Ma 02446 [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3555271 ]