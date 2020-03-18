All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 44 Champney Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
44 Champney Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 2:47 PM

44 Champney Street

44 Champney Street · (617) 602-5499
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Oak Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

44 Champney Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
44 Champney Street, Boston, MA 02135 - 4 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Carl Stephens, Red Tree Real Estate, (617) 602-5499. Available from: 02/24/2020. No pets allowed. ID: 48526672 Rent: 3400 / Month Beds: 4 Bath: 2.5 Available Date: NOW Broker Fee: One Month Pet: No Pet Parking:: For Rent (Outdoor) Enormous 4 bed 2.5 bath in Oak Square available for rent now! Big bedrooms, newly renovated open kitchen with huge living room. Pantry with tons of storage. Double vanity bathroom with jacuzzi tubs. Second bathroom has a stand up shower. Half bathroom attached to one of the bedrooms. Super spacious back porch overlooking a big backyard. Ample parking, up to 10 cars (non tandem). Central AC and heat. Laundry in basement. Parking is an additional $100/month. Snow removal included. No pets. Working professionals only with steady income and good credit. FEATURES Dishwasher Disposal Eat-in Kitchen Hardwood Floors Jacuzzi Tub Laundry in Building Laundry in Building Modern Kitchen Open Floor Plan For more details and private showing call me Carl Stephens, (617) 602-5499 193 Harvard St. Brookline, Ma 02446 [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3555271 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Champney Street have any available units?
44 Champney Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 44 Champney Street have?
Some of 44 Champney Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Champney Street currently offering any rent specials?
44 Champney Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Champney Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 44 Champney Street is pet friendly.
Does 44 Champney Street offer parking?
Yes, 44 Champney Street does offer parking.
Does 44 Champney Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 Champney Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Champney Street have a pool?
No, 44 Champney Street does not have a pool.
Does 44 Champney Street have accessible units?
No, 44 Champney Street does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Champney Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44 Champney Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 44 Champney Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

601 Albany St
601 Albany Street
Boston, MA 02118
One Canal Apartment Homes
1 Canal Sreet
Boston, MA 02114
VIA
5 Fan Pier Blvd
Boston, MA 02210
Flats on D
411 D St
Boston, MA 02210
315 ON A
315 A St
Boston, MA 02210
286 Chestnut Hill Ave
286 Chestnut Hill Ave
Boston, MA 02135
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St
Boston, MA 02125
83 GARDNER ST
79 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity