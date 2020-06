Amenities

Beautiful Andrew Square one-bedroom apartment. This unit includes a modern kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances with granite countertops. There is laundry in the unit. Renovated tile bathrooms. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. High ceilings with huge windows that allow a ton of sunlight. Moments to the MBTA. Short Distance to the South Bay Plaza and New South Bay Town Center Project with restaurants and AMC 12 Theatre Movie complex opening in 2017! Lease expires 8/31/2020 with the option to renew