Beautiful home in West Roxbury with everything you would be looking for in a high end feeling home. This place features easy access to the commuter rail and allows you very close proximity to Newton, Chestnut hill, Brookline and Downtown Wonderful layout with an office space at the top of the stairs that leads to the first balcony, which looks over the street and is fully enclosed! large living room & dining room that gets blasted with natural light. Follow through the living room and you get to the entrance of the bathroom and bedroom. Walk past them and it leads you into a large kitchen with great natural light the follows up to a cute deck off the back ! GREAT BALCONY OFF OF THE KITCHEN THAT OVERLOOKS A WONDERFUL BACK YARD LAUNDRY IN LOWER LEVEL The back yard is fenced in and very sizable. Perfect for BBQ and getting together with family and friends. THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE 7/15 OR 8/1 FOR MOVE IN