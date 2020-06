Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Free April March no broker fee offers welcome / 3D Virtual tour upon request* Spacious 5 bedroom 2 full bath duplex on the second and third floor in Dorchester. This unit features living room new kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances and a modern bath. Gleaming hardwood floors. On-street parking with a residential permit. Easy access to the laundromat shops stores restaurants and public transportation