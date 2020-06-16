40 Saint Botolph

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry

Top floor newly renovated studio with skylight. Professionally managed building includes elevator and laundry room. Heat and hot water included in the rent. The apartment is right next to Prudential Mall, minutes away from Northeastern University, Star Supermarket, Whole Foods, and public transportation. The place is located at friendly and neighborhood, which is around the corner from downtown Boston's major landmarks such as the Prudential Center, Copley Place, Symphony Hall, and the Museum of Fine Arts. There are many delicious restaurants with different types of food in the area as well. 5 Min walk from Back Bay Station (Orange Line) 5 Min walk from Prudential Station (Green Line - E line) 8 Min walk from Copley Station (Green Line - all line) The studio is on the fifth floor with a skylight in the kitchen (the building has an elevator). Enjoy the bright sunshine year round. The studio is fully renovated. First and last month's rent, and a security deposit are due upon application.