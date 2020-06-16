All apartments in Boston
Boston, MA
40 Saint Botolph
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:30 AM

40 Saint Botolph

40 Saint Botolph Street · No Longer Available
Boston
Back Bay
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

40 Saint Botolph Street, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
Top floor newly renovated studio with skylight. Professionally managed building includes elevator and laundry room. Heat and hot water included in the rent. The apartment is right next to Prudential Mall, minutes away from Northeastern University, Star Supermarket, Whole Foods, and public transportation. The place is located at friendly and neighborhood, which is around the corner from downtown Boston's major landmarks such as the Prudential Center, Copley Place, Symphony Hall, and the Museum of Fine Arts. There are many delicious restaurants with different types of food in the area as well. 5 Min walk from Back Bay Station (Orange Line) 5 Min walk from Prudential Station (Green Line - E line) 8 Min walk from Copley Station (Green Line - all line) The studio is on the fifth floor with a skylight in the kitchen (the building has an elevator). Enjoy the bright sunshine year round. The studio is fully renovated. First and last month's rent, and a security deposit are due upon application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Saint Botolph have any available units?
40 Saint Botolph doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 Saint Botolph have?
Some of 40 Saint Botolph's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Saint Botolph currently offering any rent specials?
40 Saint Botolph isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Saint Botolph pet-friendly?
Yes, 40 Saint Botolph is pet friendly.
Does 40 Saint Botolph offer parking?
No, 40 Saint Botolph does not offer parking.
Does 40 Saint Botolph have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 Saint Botolph does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Saint Botolph have a pool?
No, 40 Saint Botolph does not have a pool.
Does 40 Saint Botolph have accessible units?
No, 40 Saint Botolph does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Saint Botolph have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 Saint Botolph does not have units with dishwashers.
