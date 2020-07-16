40 Quint Ave.

Amenities

NO BROKER FEE! Great deal on this studio apartment on the top floor of a professionally-managed building on Quint Avenue in Allston, opening up for June 1st. Rent includes heat and hot water, hardwood floors, updated tiled kitchen, full tiled bath, two large closets, hallway/foyer area, and the apartment is cable/Internet-ready. Coin-operated laundry facilities are available on-site and off-street parking is available for an extra monthly charge if desired. Ideal for a working professional or graduate student. Just a five-minute walk to the B Line at Harvard Avenue, and even less to the 66 and 57 bus lines, as well as the shops and restaurants of Allston Village. Won't last long! If you'd like a showing, please call or text Dan @ 860-424-2782 or email dan@eastcoastrealty.com. Thanks!



Terms: One year lease