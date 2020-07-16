All apartments in Boston
40 Quint Ave.
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:50 PM

40 Quint Ave.

40 Quint Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

40 Quint Avenue, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
NO BROKER FEE! Great deal on this studio apartment on the top floor of a professionally-managed building on Quint Avenue in Allston, opening up for June 1st. Rent includes heat and hot water, hardwood floors, updated tiled kitchen, full tiled bath, two large closets, hallway/foyer area, and the apartment is cable/Internet-ready. Coin-operated laundry facilities are available on-site and off-street parking is available for an extra monthly charge if desired. Ideal for a working professional or graduate student. Just a five-minute walk to the B Line at Harvard Avenue, and even less to the 66 and 57 bus lines, as well as the shops and restaurants of Allston Village. Won't last long! If you'd like a showing, please call or text Dan @ 860-424-2782 or email dan@eastcoastrealty.com. Thanks!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Quint Ave. have any available units?
40 Quint Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 Quint Ave. have?
Some of 40 Quint Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Quint Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
40 Quint Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Quint Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 40 Quint Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 40 Quint Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 40 Quint Ave. offers parking.
Does 40 Quint Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 Quint Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Quint Ave. have a pool?
No, 40 Quint Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 40 Quint Ave. have accessible units?
No, 40 Quint Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Quint Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 Quint Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
