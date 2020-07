Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Completely updated, spacious street level one plus bedroom unit is steps from the T as well the South West Corridor Park. Approximately 700 sq ft, it includes an open plan custom maple kitchen with dishwasher, and washer/dryer on premises. Recessed lighting in the living/ kitchen area and hardwood floors throughout; central A/C and climate controls in the unit. Walk in closet and a study with windows on three walls are accessed from the bedroom. Original wrought iron deck on the back with private spiral staircase leading to garden level. Off-street parking available for $250



Terms: One year lease