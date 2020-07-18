All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

4 Sparhawk Street

4 Sparhawk Street · (781) 605-8924
Location

4 Sparhawk Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

5 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. Sep 1

$4,295

5 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
4 Sparhawk Street Apt #4, Boston, MA 02135 - 5 BR 1.5 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Broad Street Boutique Realty, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. BRIGHTON CENTER - 2,200SF Bright and Spacious Duplex 5 Bed/1.5 Bath + Parking, Deck and Grill Area in Mansion District of Brighton Unit Features Include: - Private entrance - The unit multi-level layout offers great separation of common spaces and bedrooms. - The unit includes a large living room, eat-in kitchen, Office/Dining and (5) bedrooms. - 1/2 Bathroom on the first floor with full bathroom on the second floor. - Private porch and shared backyard and grill area. - Assigned 2-car off-street tandem parking. - Central Efficient Heating System - Coin-op laundry available in the basement. - Steps away from all the bars and restaurants in Brighton Center and St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Bus 57 and 501 (express to downtown). - Short walk to MBTA B line and Boston Landing Commuter Station. Rental Details: Bedrooms: 5 + Office Bathrooms: 2 Size: 2200 sqft Number of floors: 2 Pets: No Included Utilities: Water Lease: Annual [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3627780 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Sparhawk Street have any available units?
4 Sparhawk Street has a unit available for $4,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 Sparhawk Street have?
Some of 4 Sparhawk Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Sparhawk Street currently offering any rent specials?
4 Sparhawk Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Sparhawk Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 Sparhawk Street is pet friendly.
Does 4 Sparhawk Street offer parking?
Yes, 4 Sparhawk Street offers parking.
Does 4 Sparhawk Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Sparhawk Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Sparhawk Street have a pool?
No, 4 Sparhawk Street does not have a pool.
Does 4 Sparhawk Street have accessible units?
No, 4 Sparhawk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Sparhawk Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Sparhawk Street does not have units with dishwashers.
