4 Sparhawk Street Apt #4, Boston, MA 02135 - 5 BR 1.5 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Broad Street Boutique Realty, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. BRIGHTON CENTER - 2,200SF Bright and Spacious Duplex 5 Bed/1.5 Bath + Parking, Deck and Grill Area in Mansion District of Brighton Unit Features Include: - Private entrance - The unit multi-level layout offers great separation of common spaces and bedrooms. - The unit includes a large living room, eat-in kitchen, Office/Dining and (5) bedrooms. - 1/2 Bathroom on the first floor with full bathroom on the second floor. - Private porch and shared backyard and grill area. - Assigned 2-car off-street tandem parking. - Central Efficient Heating System - Coin-op laundry available in the basement. - Steps away from all the bars and restaurants in Brighton Center and St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Bus 57 and 501 (express to downtown). - Short walk to MBTA B line and Boston Landing Commuter Station. Rental Details: Bedrooms: 5 + Office Bathrooms: 2 Size: 2200 sqft Number of floors: 2 Pets: No Included Utilities: Water Lease: Annual [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3627780 ]