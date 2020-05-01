4 French Terrace Unit

Amenities

Renovated 3 bed in Mission Hill steps to the Orange line. New hardwood floors, new kitchen, open layout with a large living room, spacious bedrooms, new bathroom. 2 off street parking spots are included in the rent.Best value for this 3 bed in Mission Hill steps to the Orange line. Newer hardwood floors, newer kitchen, open layout with a large living room, spacious bedrooms, newer bathroom. Bonus value...2 off-street parking spots are included in the rent! Laundry in the basement, and a private yard for summer enjoyment. The house is on a quiet side street with just two properties.