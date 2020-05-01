All apartments in Boston
4 French Terrace Unit
4 French Terrace Unit

4 French Terrace · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4 French Terrace, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Renovated 3 bed in Mission Hill steps to the Orange line. New hardwood floors, new kitchen, open layout with a large living room, spacious bedrooms, new bathroom. 2 off street parking spots are included in the rent.Best value for this 3 bed in Mission Hill steps to the Orange line. Newer hardwood floors, newer kitchen, open layout with a large living room, spacious bedrooms, newer bathroom. Bonus value...2 off-street parking spots are included in the rent! Laundry in the basement, and a private yard for summer enjoyment. The house is on a quiet side street with just two properties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 French Terrace Unit have any available units?
4 French Terrace Unit has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 French Terrace Unit have?
Some of 4 French Terrace Unit's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 French Terrace Unit currently offering any rent specials?
4 French Terrace Unit isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 French Terrace Unit pet-friendly?
No, 4 French Terrace Unit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 4 French Terrace Unit offer parking?
Yes, 4 French Terrace Unit does offer parking.
Does 4 French Terrace Unit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 French Terrace Unit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 French Terrace Unit have a pool?
No, 4 French Terrace Unit does not have a pool.
Does 4 French Terrace Unit have accessible units?
No, 4 French Terrace Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 4 French Terrace Unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 French Terrace Unit does not have units with dishwashers.
