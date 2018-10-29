All apartments in Boston
Boston, MA
4 Emerson Place
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:46 PM

4 Emerson Place

4 Emerson Place · (508) 740-2527
Location

4 Emerson Place, Boston, MA 02114
West End

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
dog park
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
pool
bbq/grill
4 Emerson Place, Boston, MA 02114 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Colleen Kirby, Lyv Realty, (508) 740-2527. Available from: 06/02/2020. Pets: allowed. Awesome opportunity for those moving to Boston, especially medical residents new to the city. Available 5/15/19. IN unit washer dryer. This one bed model is 742 square feet. Walk along the Thoreau Path to the great lawn or jog along the Esplanade and within minutes, you're on Charles Street for great shopping, restaurants and pubs. Enjoy sporting events and concerts at the Garden just minutes away. Our apartments offer breathtaking panoramic views of the Boston Harbor, the Charles River, Cambridge, Beacon Hill, and the Back Bay. These homes are some of the most spacious, modern, and well-designed living spaces in Boston, complete with private balconies. You'll find a wide array of amenities including an outdoor pool, dog park and grilling areas. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3571162 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Emerson Place have any available units?
4 Emerson Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 Emerson Place have?
Some of 4 Emerson Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Emerson Place currently offering any rent specials?
4 Emerson Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Emerson Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 Emerson Place is pet friendly.
Does 4 Emerson Place offer parking?
No, 4 Emerson Place does not offer parking.
Does 4 Emerson Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Emerson Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Emerson Place have a pool?
Yes, 4 Emerson Place has a pool.
Does 4 Emerson Place have accessible units?
No, 4 Emerson Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Emerson Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Emerson Place does not have units with dishwashers.
