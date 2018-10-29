Amenities

4 Emerson Place, Boston, MA 02114 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Colleen Kirby, Lyv Realty, (508) 740-2527. Available from: 06/02/2020. Pets: allowed. Awesome opportunity for those moving to Boston, especially medical residents new to the city. Available 5/15/19. IN unit washer dryer. This one bed model is 742 square feet. Walk along the Thoreau Path to the great lawn or jog along the Esplanade and within minutes, you're on Charles Street for great shopping, restaurants and pubs. Enjoy sporting events and concerts at the Garden just minutes away. Our apartments offer breathtaking panoramic views of the Boston Harbor, the Charles River, Cambridge, Beacon Hill, and the Back Bay. These homes are some of the most spacious, modern, and well-designed living spaces in Boston, complete with private balconies. You'll find a wide array of amenities including an outdoor pool, dog park and grilling areas. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3571162 ]