4 Charlesgate East

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning elevator courtyard extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible courtyard elevator lobby

Location and Views! Beautiful sun-filled two-bedroom condo in the historic Charlesgate with amazing Charles River views. Spacious living room, dining room area with high ceilings, recessed lights, hardwood floors, and large bay windows. Large kitchen with custom french doors. Master bedroom with fabulous views and an ensuite marble tiled bathroom. Second bedroom/office with a custom window seat with storage. Other features include central AC and heat, and in-unit laundry. Additional storage. Spectacular common roof deck with incredible sunset views of the Charles River and Boston skyline. Large common landscaped courtyard/patio with tables, umbrellas, and extra seating. Full-time super, professional management, 2 elevators 1 handicapped lift. Elegant lobby with original decorative marble and mosaic tiles. Great location in the Back Bay near Newbury Street, The Esplanade, shopping, restaurants, and more. No smoking building. No students. No pet