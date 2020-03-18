All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

4 Charlesgate East

4 Charlesgate East · (617) 312-1700
Location

4 Charlesgate East, Boston, MA 02215
Back Bay

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
elevator
courtyard
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
elevator
lobby
Location and Views! Beautiful sun-filled two-bedroom condo in the historic Charlesgate with amazing Charles River views. Spacious living room, dining room area with high ceilings, recessed lights, hardwood floors, and large bay windows. Large kitchen with custom french doors. Master bedroom with fabulous views and an ensuite marble tiled bathroom. Second bedroom/office with a custom window seat with storage. Other features include central AC and heat, and in-unit laundry. Additional storage. Spectacular common roof deck with incredible sunset views of the Charles River and Boston skyline. Large common landscaped courtyard/patio with tables, umbrellas, and extra seating. Full-time super, professional management, 2 elevators 1 handicapped lift. Elegant lobby with original decorative marble and mosaic tiles. Great location in the Back Bay near Newbury Street, The Esplanade, shopping, restaurants, and more. No smoking building. No students. No pet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Charlesgate East have any available units?
4 Charlesgate East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 Charlesgate East have?
Some of 4 Charlesgate East's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Charlesgate East currently offering any rent specials?
4 Charlesgate East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Charlesgate East pet-friendly?
No, 4 Charlesgate East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 4 Charlesgate East offer parking?
No, 4 Charlesgate East does not offer parking.
Does 4 Charlesgate East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Charlesgate East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Charlesgate East have a pool?
No, 4 Charlesgate East does not have a pool.
Does 4 Charlesgate East have accessible units?
Yes, 4 Charlesgate East has accessible units.
Does 4 Charlesgate East have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Charlesgate East does not have units with dishwashers.
