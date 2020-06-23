All apartments in Boston
4 Adamson Street
4 Adamson Street

4 Adamson Street · (617) 299-9201
Location

4 Adamson Street, Boston, MA 02134
Allston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,650

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 905 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
community garden
gym
parking
4 Adamson Street Apt #4, Boston, MA 02134 - 3 BR 1 BA Multi-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Eric Walbridge, Hillway Realty Group, (617) 299-9201. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: allowed. The convenience of Allston without the condition of an Allston apartment. Recently renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath unit in Lower Allston/Brighton. Gorgeous renovated kitchen with bar, new granite counter tops, Omega Dynasty pecan cabinets, stainless steel sink and appliances, gas range, Bosch dishwasher. Off street parking space in back and off-street shared guest spot. New deck. Open floor plan, recently redone original fir hardwood floors, lots of storage in basement, completely deleaded and certified, insulated walls, weathersealed windows, new gas-powered forced air heater for comfortable/affordable summer and winter. Perfect location. Close to grocery stores, restaurants, Charles River, community garden, Harvard University, Harvard Business School, Cambridge, Comm Ave, Mass Pike, many bus lines, and new New Balance Headquarters (will have gym, shopping, and commuter rail stop with quick access to Fenway, Back Bay, and S In-building washer/dryer shared with only one other unit. [ Published 15-Jul-20 / ID 3626004 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Adamson Street have any available units?
4 Adamson Street has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 Adamson Street have?
Some of 4 Adamson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Adamson Street currently offering any rent specials?
4 Adamson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Adamson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 Adamson Street is pet friendly.
Does 4 Adamson Street offer parking?
Yes, 4 Adamson Street offers parking.
Does 4 Adamson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Adamson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Adamson Street have a pool?
No, 4 Adamson Street does not have a pool.
Does 4 Adamson Street have accessible units?
No, 4 Adamson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Adamson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Adamson Street has units with dishwashers.
