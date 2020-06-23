Amenities

4 Adamson Street Apt #4, Boston, MA 02134 - 3 BR 1 BA Multi-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Eric Walbridge, Hillway Realty Group, (617) 299-9201. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: allowed. The convenience of Allston without the condition of an Allston apartment. Recently renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath unit in Lower Allston/Brighton. Gorgeous renovated kitchen with bar, new granite counter tops, Omega Dynasty pecan cabinets, stainless steel sink and appliances, gas range, Bosch dishwasher. Off street parking space in back and off-street shared guest spot. New deck. Open floor plan, recently redone original fir hardwood floors, lots of storage in basement, completely deleaded and certified, insulated walls, weathersealed windows, new gas-powered forced air heater for comfortable/affordable summer and winter. Perfect location. Close to grocery stores, restaurants, Charles River, community garden, Harvard University, Harvard Business School, Cambridge, Comm Ave, Mass Pike, many bus lines, and new New Balance Headquarters (will have gym, shopping, and commuter rail stop with quick access to Fenway, Back Bay, and S In-building washer/dryer shared with only one other unit. [ Published 15-Jul-20 / ID 3626004 ]