396 Centre St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1st!



Property Features:

*Open Concept

*Rear deck

*Updated kitchen & baths

*Central Air

*Storage

*Laundry in-unit



Description:

Located on the 2nd floor of a 3-family style house, this renovated 3 bedroom apartment boasts everything you could ask for! The kitchen/living area is spacious and open – perfect for entertaining. The kitchen comes fully equipped with butcher-block countertops, Stainless Steel appliances (stove is gas range, above range microwave, fridge, and dishwasher).



The living area a great size with wonderful recessed lighting and high ceilings. The three bedrooms, one of which is a master with en-suite, are large and bright with generous closet space. The second bathroom is centrally located in the hall.



In-unit laundry and private storage in basement. Large, covered, private deck and small shared yard. Street parking only.



You will fall in love!



First month's rent ($3,350), security deposit ($3,350), Realtor fee ($3,350) and $25 application fee per person. Year lease and good credit required.



Tenant pays all utilities (gas, electric, water/sewer, cable/internet). No smoking permitted. 1 Cat is okay, no dogs please.



*When replying to this post please provide some information about yourselves, confirm July 1st move in works and if you have any pets*

Great centrally located Jamaica Plain location! Step outside to eat at Canary Square, Tres Gatos, or head to Whole Foods just across the street for your home cooked meal needs. Only steps away from Centre Street where you can find a range of bars, restaurants and shops. You can also catch the 39 bus which is a straight ride to Brigham Circle, Longwood Medical Area, Back Bay, and Downtown! Just a short walk to the Orange Line Stony Brook T stop as well as the Southwest Corridor parks, tennis courts, basketball courts, and walkways. The Brewery Complex is located just a short walk away and contains the neighborhood gym, Ula Cafe, the infamous Bella Luna restaurant & lounge, Sam Adams Brewery and more!