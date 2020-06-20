All apartments in Boston
396 Centre St
396 Centre St

396 Centre Street · (617) 522-9400
396 Centre Street, Boston, MA 02130
Hyde Square

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
internet access
tennis court
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1st!

*Open Concept
*Rear deck
*Updated kitchen & baths
*Central Air
*Storage
*Laundry in-unit

Located on the 2nd floor of a 3-family style house, this renovated 3 bedroom apartment boasts everything you could ask for! The kitchen/living area is spacious and open – perfect for entertaining. The kitchen comes fully equipped with butcher-block countertops, Stainless Steel appliances (stove is gas range, above range microwave, fridge, and dishwasher).

The living area a great size with wonderful recessed lighting and high ceilings. The three bedrooms, one of which is a master with en-suite, are large and bright with generous closet space. The second bathroom is centrally located in the hall.

In-unit laundry and private storage in basement. Large, covered, private deck and small shared yard. Street parking only.

You will fall in love!

First month's rent ($3,350), security deposit ($3,350), Realtor fee ($3,350) and $25 application fee per person. Year lease and good credit required.

Tenant pays all utilities (gas, electric, water/sewer, cable/internet). No smoking permitted. 1 Cat is okay, no dogs please.

*When replying to this post please provide some information about yourselves, confirm July 1st move in works and if you have any pets*
Great centrally located Jamaica Plain location! Step outside to eat at Canary Square, Tres Gatos, or head to Whole Foods just across the street for your home cooked meal needs. Only steps away from Centre Street where you can find a range of bars, restaurants and shops. You can also catch the 39 bus which is a straight ride to Brigham Circle, Longwood Medical Area, Back Bay, and Downtown! Just a short walk to the Orange Line Stony Brook T stop as well as the Southwest Corridor parks, tennis courts, basketball courts, and walkways. The Brewery Complex is located just a short walk away and contains the neighborhood gym, Ula Cafe, the infamous Bella Luna restaurant & lounge, Sam Adams Brewery and more!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 396 Centre St have any available units?
396 Centre St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 396 Centre St have?
Some of 396 Centre St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 396 Centre St currently offering any rent specials?
396 Centre St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 396 Centre St pet-friendly?
Yes, 396 Centre St is pet friendly.
Does 396 Centre St offer parking?
No, 396 Centre St does not offer parking.
Does 396 Centre St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 396 Centre St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 396 Centre St have a pool?
No, 396 Centre St does not have a pool.
Does 396 Centre St have accessible units?
No, 396 Centre St does not have accessible units.
Does 396 Centre St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 396 Centre St has units with dishwashers.
