Boston, MA
394 Centre 3
Last updated February 14 2020 at 12:15 PM

394 Centre 3

394 Centre Street · (201) 845-7300
Location

394 Centre Street, Boston, MA 02130
Hyde Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Prime JP location! Be on top of the world with this bright, sunny unit on a great street to be! Features HUGE living room, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors thru-out, three good size bedrooms, and good size bathroom. Cat friendly! Walking distance from local amenities such as Blue Nile Cafe, Whole Foods and Canary Square. And perfect commuter location - steps away from 39 bus stop, and super quick walk to orange line @ Jackson Square. Call us today to schedule an appointment. FIRST, LAST, SECURITY, FULL FEE, YEAR LEASE REQUIRED. CAT OK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 394 Centre 3 have any available units?
394 Centre 3 has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 394 Centre 3 currently offering any rent specials?
394 Centre 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 394 Centre 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 394 Centre 3 is pet friendly.
Does 394 Centre 3 offer parking?
No, 394 Centre 3 does not offer parking.
Does 394 Centre 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 394 Centre 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 394 Centre 3 have a pool?
No, 394 Centre 3 does not have a pool.
Does 394 Centre 3 have accessible units?
No, 394 Centre 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 394 Centre 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 394 Centre 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 394 Centre 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 394 Centre 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
