394 Centre 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Prime JP location! Be on top of the world with this bright, sunny unit on a great street to be! Features HUGE living room, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors thru-out, three good size bedrooms, and good size bathroom. Cat friendly! Walking distance from local amenities such as Blue Nile Cafe, Whole Foods and Canary Square. And perfect commuter location - steps away from 39 bus stop, and super quick walk to orange line @ Jackson Square. Call us today to schedule an appointment. FIRST, LAST, SECURITY, FULL FEE, YEAR LEASE REQUIRED. CAT OK.