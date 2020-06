Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautifully renovated studio in the heart of Cleveland Circle. This huge studio features gleaming hardwood floors and new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen, as well as a modern bath. Hot water is included in rent, and laundry is in the building. Steps to the C and D trains of the Green Line, as well as the BC Shuttle Bus. Conveniently located right next to several restaurants, shops, bars, as well as the Chestnut Hill Reservoir.



Terms: One year lease