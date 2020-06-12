386 E 8th St 4

Amenities

Unit 4 Available 09/01/19 Beautiful 2 bed 1 bath heat & hot water included - Property Id: 106441



-Spacious, open concept, luxury 2 bed in a prime South Boston location

- Heat and hot water included!

- Laundry in unit

- Eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplash, and recessed lighting

- Hardwood flooring throughout

- Private balcony

- Convenient location to Carson Beach, West Broadway, Seaport District, 90, 93, Stop and Shop, colleges and universities, and some of Boston's best restaurants and bars!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106441

No Dogs Allowed



