All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 386 E 8th St 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
386 E 8th St 4
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:06 AM

386 E 8th St 4

386 E 8th St · (617) 775-6803
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Telegraph Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

386 E 8th St, Boston, MA 02127
Telegraph Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Unit 4 Available 09/01/19 Beautiful 2 bed 1 bath heat & hot water included - Property Id: 106441

-Spacious, open concept, luxury 2 bed in a prime South Boston location
- Heat and hot water included!
- Laundry in unit
- Eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplash, and recessed lighting
- Hardwood flooring throughout
- Private balcony
- Convenient location to Carson Beach, West Broadway, Seaport District, 90, 93, Stop and Shop, colleges and universities, and some of Boston's best restaurants and bars!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106441
Property Id 106441

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4771803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 386 E 8th St 4 have any available units?
386 E 8th St 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 386 E 8th St 4 have?
Some of 386 E 8th St 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 386 E 8th St 4 currently offering any rent specials?
386 E 8th St 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 386 E 8th St 4 pet-friendly?
No, 386 E 8th St 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 386 E 8th St 4 offer parking?
No, 386 E 8th St 4 does not offer parking.
Does 386 E 8th St 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 386 E 8th St 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 386 E 8th St 4 have a pool?
No, 386 E 8th St 4 does not have a pool.
Does 386 E 8th St 4 have accessible units?
No, 386 E 8th St 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 386 E 8th St 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 386 E 8th St 4 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 386 E 8th St 4?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Benjamin
25 Northern Ave
Boston, MA 02210
26 Allston Street Apartments
26 Allston Street
Boston, MA 02134
601 Albany St
601 Albany Street
Boston, MA 02118
The Andi
4 Lucy St
Boston, MA 02125
The Eddy
10 New St
Boston, MA 02128
Radius
530 Western Ave
Boston, MA 02135
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Radian
120 Kingston St
Boston, MA 02111

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity