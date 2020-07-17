All apartments in Boston
38 Hyde Park Ave 5

38 Hyde Park Ave · (207) 356-1327
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

38 Hyde Park Ave, Boston, MA 02130
Forest Hills - Woodbourne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 5 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 930 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 5 Available 09/01/20 Luxury Forest Hills - Garage, Private Roof Deck! - Property Id: 311121

Experience high-luxury amenities in Jamaica Plain in a boutique building. Located with immediate access to Forest Hills station (Orange line and commuter rail) and walking distance to a number of shops / bars / restaurants, this unit features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, W/D in unit, and a private roof deck! One garage parking spot included in rent, pets negotiable (cats allowed). Reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate for more information! Virtual tour available upon request.

We have a variety of options available throughout the city - if this isn't it, let me help you find your new home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/38-hyde-park-ave-jamaica-plain-ma-unit-5/311121
Property Id 311121

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5959951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Hyde Park Ave 5 have any available units?
38 Hyde Park Ave 5 has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 38 Hyde Park Ave 5 have?
Some of 38 Hyde Park Ave 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Hyde Park Ave 5 currently offering any rent specials?
38 Hyde Park Ave 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Hyde Park Ave 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 38 Hyde Park Ave 5 is pet friendly.
Does 38 Hyde Park Ave 5 offer parking?
Yes, 38 Hyde Park Ave 5 offers parking.
Does 38 Hyde Park Ave 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38 Hyde Park Ave 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Hyde Park Ave 5 have a pool?
No, 38 Hyde Park Ave 5 does not have a pool.
Does 38 Hyde Park Ave 5 have accessible units?
No, 38 Hyde Park Ave 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Hyde Park Ave 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 Hyde Park Ave 5 has units with dishwashers.
