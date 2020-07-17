38 Hyde Park Ave 5

Amenities
Unit 5 Available 09/01/20 Luxury Forest Hills - Garage, Private Roof Deck! - Property Id: 311121
Experience high-luxury amenities in Jamaica Plain in a boutique building. Located with immediate access to Forest Hills station (Orange line and commuter rail) and walking distance to a number of shops / bars / restaurants, this unit features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, W/D in unit, and a private roof deck! One garage parking spot included in rent, pets negotiable (cats allowed). Reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate for more information! Virtual tour available upon request.
We have a variety of options available throughout the city - if this isn't it, let me help you find your new home!
No Dogs Allowed
