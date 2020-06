Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal elevator some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry internet access

Available 09/01/20 What an awesome studio! Spacious layout with hardwood floors throughout and bay windows. Modern kitchen, lots of closet space too. Heat and hot water are included in the rent and laundry facilities are in the building. Give me a call for any additional questions and to schedule a showing: Tom 617-733-7926.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5433808)