37 P St Unit 1

Amenities
1/2 BROKER FEE!!!! Premier EAST SIDE location!! This spacious 2 bedroom has it ALL from garage parking to private outdoor space. Modern kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances, pristine fixtures and fantastic breakfast bar. Enjoy the working gas burning fireplace in the living room for the rest of the winter. Master bedroom can accommodate a king size bed and features amazing walk-in closet and full 2nd bath. Second bedroom can accommodate a queen size bed. To top it off, this home also has CENTRAL AIR, IN-UNIT LAUNDRY, ADDITIONAL STORAGE, a SECLUDED DECK AND GARAGE PARKING. PETS OK! All in convenient location near the beach, restaurants and the bus route. MUST SEE!
Colleen O'Dell
Boston Proper Real Estate
(617) 875-3436
(RLNE5527802)