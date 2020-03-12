37 P St Unit 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

1/2 BROKER FEE!!!! Premier EAST SIDE location!! This spacious 2 bedroom has it ALL from garage parking to private outdoor space. Modern kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances, pristine fixtures and fantastic breakfast bar. Enjoy the working gas burning fireplace in the living room for the rest of the winter. Master bedroom can accommodate a king size bed and features amazing walk-in closet and full 2nd bath. Second bedroom can accommodate a queen size bed. To top it off, this home also has CENTRAL AIR, IN-UNIT LAUNDRY, ADDITIONAL STORAGE, a SECLUDED DECK AND GARAGE PARKING. PETS OK! All in convenient location near the beach, restaurants and the bus route. MUST SEE!



Colleen O'Dell

Boston Proper Real Estate

(617) 875-3436



