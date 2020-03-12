All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 37 P St Unit 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
37 P St Unit 1
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

37 P St Unit 1

37 P Street · (617) 875-3436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

37 P Street, Boston, MA 02127
City Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
1/2 BROKER FEE!!!! Premier EAST SIDE location!! This spacious 2 bedroom has it ALL from garage parking to private outdoor space. Modern kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances, pristine fixtures and fantastic breakfast bar. Enjoy the working gas burning fireplace in the living room for the rest of the winter. Master bedroom can accommodate a king size bed and features amazing walk-in closet and full 2nd bath. Second bedroom can accommodate a queen size bed. To top it off, this home also has CENTRAL AIR, IN-UNIT LAUNDRY, ADDITIONAL STORAGE, a SECLUDED DECK AND GARAGE PARKING. PETS OK! All in convenient location near the beach, restaurants and the bus route. MUST SEE!

Colleen O'Dell
Boston Proper Real Estate
(617) 875-3436

(RLNE5527802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 P St Unit 1 have any available units?
37 P St Unit 1 has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 37 P St Unit 1 have?
Some of 37 P St Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 P St Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
37 P St Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 P St Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 37 P St Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 37 P St Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 37 P St Unit 1 does offer parking.
Does 37 P St Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37 P St Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 P St Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 37 P St Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 37 P St Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 37 P St Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 37 P St Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 P St Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 37 P St Unit 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

62 on the Park
62 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02116
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive
Boston, MA 02129
One India Street Apartments
1 India Street
Boston, MA 02109
660 Washington
660 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
Bower
771-775 Beacon St
Boston, MA 02215
4 Elko St
4 Elko St
Boston, MA 02135
Ora
899 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210
Fenway Diamond Apartments at 9 Miner Street
9 Miner Street
Boston, MA 02215

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity