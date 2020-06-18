All apartments in Boston
3611 Washington Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:48 PM

3611 Washington Street

3611 Washington St · (617) 394-8376
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3611 Washington St, Boston, MA 02130
Egleston Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit b118 · Avail. now

$3,288

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3611 Washington Street Apt #b118, Jamaica plain, Boston, MA 02130 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by James Lynch, Berkshire Hathaway -Warren Residential, (617) 394-8376. Available from: 06/17/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. This gorgeous corner apartment has a master suite and walk-in closet in the main bedroom. The second bedroom can easily fit a king bed with side nightstand. A newer apartment with upgraded appliances and located just minutes from the Forest Hills T Station make this a perfection location! This home is available as early as May 5th and could be held a few weeks later if needed. No fee apartments while they last! [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3591949 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3611 Washington Street have any available units?
3611 Washington Street has a unit available for $3,288 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 3611 Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
3611 Washington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3611 Washington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3611 Washington Street is pet friendly.
Does 3611 Washington Street offer parking?
No, 3611 Washington Street does not offer parking.
Does 3611 Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3611 Washington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3611 Washington Street have a pool?
No, 3611 Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 3611 Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 3611 Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3611 Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3611 Washington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3611 Washington Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3611 Washington Street does not have units with air conditioning.
