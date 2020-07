Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Completely gut renovated unit in the most convenient location! Everything is BRAND NEW! This unit features amazing natural light, stainless steel appliances and laundry in unit. Tank-less high efficiency heating, hot water and central AC. The unit comes with 1 garage space and has a front AND back porch to enjoy!