36 East Springfield Street Apt #C, Boston, MA 02118 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mariel Yovino, Modern Real Estate, (617) 903-8940. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Renovated 2 Bed in Classic South End Brownstone Available Sep. 1st * 2 Bedrooms * Around the corner from Boston Medical Center * Hardwood Floors * Granite Countertops * Stainless appliances * Dishwasher/disposal * Laundry in building * Exposed Brick Sorry: no smoking. Pets negotiable on a case by case basis. ------------ Mariel Yovino | Modern Real Estate myovino@modernre.com (617) 903-8940 - text preferred for quick response! *** DURING THE COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE HERE TO HELP OUR CLIENTS *** We have launched a virtual suite featuring video tours, 3D tours and more to help clients find the right apartment. We are also offering a 15% discount on broker fees for the month of April, smaller deposits to lock down apartments and longer schedules to submit all the fees. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3584877 ]