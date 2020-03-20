All apartments in Boston
36 East Springfield Street

36 East Springfield Street · (617) 903-8940
Location

36 East Springfield Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
36 East Springfield Street Apt #C, Boston, MA 02118 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mariel Yovino, Modern Real Estate, (617) 903-8940. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Renovated 2 Bed in Classic South End Brownstone Available Sep. 1st * 2 Bedrooms * Around the corner from Boston Medical Center * Hardwood Floors * Granite Countertops * Stainless appliances * Dishwasher/disposal * Laundry in building * Exposed Brick Sorry: no smoking. Pets negotiable on a case by case basis. ------------ Mariel Yovino | Modern Real Estate myovino@modernre.com (617) 903-8940 - text preferred for quick response! *** DURING THE COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE HERE TO HELP OUR CLIENTS *** We have launched a virtual suite featuring video tours, 3D tours and more to help clients find the right apartment. We are also offering a 15% discount on broker fees for the month of April, smaller deposits to lock down apartments and longer schedules to submit all the fees. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3584877 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 East Springfield Street have any available units?
36 East Springfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 36 East Springfield Street have?
Some of 36 East Springfield Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 East Springfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
36 East Springfield Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 East Springfield Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 36 East Springfield Street is pet friendly.
Does 36 East Springfield Street offer parking?
No, 36 East Springfield Street does not offer parking.
Does 36 East Springfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 East Springfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 East Springfield Street have a pool?
No, 36 East Springfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 36 East Springfield Street have accessible units?
No, 36 East Springfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 36 East Springfield Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 East Springfield Street has units with dishwashers.
