358 Meridian St.

Brand new listing! Available September 1, 2020! Renovated 4 bedroom ( can also be used as a 5 bedroom apartment if so rent is increased to $3,600) features a large kitchen with granite island, stainless steel appliances and cherry cabinets. Other features include a marble tile bathroom, central AC, open floor plan, blown-in insulation (great for heating/cooling bills), oak hardwood floors, and in-suite laundry. Great location- just steps from public transportation and a short walk to Central and Maverick Squares.



Terms: One year lease