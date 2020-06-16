All apartments in Boston
358 Meridian St.

358 Meridian Street · (617) 407-0094
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

358 Meridian Street, Boston, MA 02128
Central Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Brand new listing! Available September 1, 2020! Renovated 4 bedroom ( can also be used as a 5 bedroom apartment if so rent is increased to $3,600) features a large kitchen with granite island, stainless steel appliances and cherry cabinets. Other features include a marble tile bathroom, central AC, open floor plan, blown-in insulation (great for heating/cooling bills), oak hardwood floors, and in-suite laundry. Great location- just steps from public transportation and a short walk to Central and Maverick Squares.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 358 Meridian St. have any available units?
358 Meridian St. has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 358 Meridian St. have?
Some of 358 Meridian St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 358 Meridian St. currently offering any rent specials?
358 Meridian St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 358 Meridian St. pet-friendly?
No, 358 Meridian St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 358 Meridian St. offer parking?
No, 358 Meridian St. does not offer parking.
Does 358 Meridian St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 358 Meridian St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 358 Meridian St. have a pool?
No, 358 Meridian St. does not have a pool.
Does 358 Meridian St. have accessible units?
No, 358 Meridian St. does not have accessible units.
Does 358 Meridian St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 358 Meridian St. does not have units with dishwashers.
