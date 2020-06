Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

35 Dunlap St #2 - Property Id: 193025



Enter this well maintained second floor 3 bed 1 bath apartment. Hardwood floors throughout, tiles in the bathroom and eat in kitchen. The rooms are a good size. The large living room with a traditional stained glass window.



There is a washer and dryer hook-up is in the pantry area. One off-street parking spot included in the rent.

No utilities are included: tenant pays gas and electric (lights and cooking). (Gas is for heat, hot water)

Move in costs are first, full security and full broker fee



The apartment is available now

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/193025

No Pets Allowed



