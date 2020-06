Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

This spacious 2 Bed/2 Bath is an amazing Gem. It boasts a floor through layout with a modern kitchen, hardwood floors and two full baths. Shared laundry in building! On this historic block you are a stones throw to Boston Commons, Charles St, The State House and more! Call us today for more details or to set up a showing!



Colleen O'Dell

Boston Proper Real Estate

(617) 875-3436



